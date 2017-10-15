Ministry hopeful about imminent end to QAU crisis

Islamabad

With their minister due to meet the Higher Education Commission chairman tomorrow (Monday) over the prolonged closure of the Quaid-i-Azam University by a group of disgruntled students, the education and professional training ministry officials are keeping their fingers crossed about an imminent positive development.

Protesting the recent expulsion of their colleagues over campus violence, higher fee, poor facilities and shortage of hostels, the Quaidian Students Federation activists have forcibly stopped teachers from taking classes and locked administration offices for the last 11 days.

The situation is also delaying admissions to the BS programmes at the university as the two sides stick to their guns.

A number of students representing two ethnic councils had an armed clash in May this year, injuring several. Some of the culpable students were expelled and others were rusticated, while many were fined.

QAU Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Ashraf insisted that the main demand of the protesters was to reverse penalties imposed on their colleagues over the recent violence but he didn’t have the authority to do so.

He said he could only put up the matter to the Syndicate for decision.

The VC said he was striving for the early reopening of the campus by engaging protesters in a dialogue through some administration and faculty members and was hopeful that his efforts would bear fruit soon.

Senior education ministry officials said their minister, Balighur Rehman, wanted an early resolution of the embarrassing situation through peaceful means and therefore, he had spoken to both VC and protesting students and was due to meet HEC chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmad tomorrow (Monday) to decide about the ways to ensure the immediate resumption of academic and administrative activities at the country’s premier university.

They said they’re hopeful that in a day or two, the things would happen in the way they ought to.

The officials said the ministry would never support the use of force against students, whose many grievances were genuine, nor would it allow anyone to drive the VC out of his office through agitation and instead, it wanted stakeholders to sit together and sort out things amicably. The protesters complained that no one had contacted them for dialogue. They warned if their ‘genuine’ demands were not met, they would go on hunger strike, take to the streets and even stage a sit-in outside parliament. The education minister wasn’t available for comments on the matter.