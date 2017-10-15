School upgraded

Lahore

A trust inaugurated a new unit and solar energy system in its technical and secondary school located in Ladheke Bhullar village, Lahore.

Established through a grant awarded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the new unit has three science laboratories and a computer laboratory powered by a renewable energy system. US Consul General, Lahore, Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau inaugurated the unit and said over 500 students, majority of them girls, of the school would benefit from the project. Since its inception in 2010, USAID’s Small Grants and Ambassador’s Fund Programme has supported 343 projects.