MoU singed to curb eye diseases

LAHORE

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Primary & Secondary Health Care Department (PSHCD) Punjab, College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences (COAVS) Lahore and The Fred Hollows Foundation (FHF) Australia for eye screening and treatment of agricultural women in district Jhang, Sahiwal and Khanewal under “Comprehensive Eye Care for Agriculture and Cottage Industry Female Workers Project”.

Secretary PSHCD Ali Jan Khan, COVAS Principal Prof Asad Aslam Khan and FHF Country Manager Farooq Awan signed the MoU. Minister Primary and Secondary Health Care Khawaja Imran Nazir presided over the ceremony.

Khawaja Imran said 400,000 women in proposed districts would be screened for eye diseases. The project would also upgrade the eye units of THQs and DHQs in said districts. Training of 5,000 lady health workers, 200 medical officers and 77 medical technicians would also be a part of this project.

Ali Jan Khan said this project would not only decrease diseases but also increase economic condition of the said districts as healthy farmer would show better performance.

Prof Asad Aslam Khan and Farooq Awan thanked minister and secretary PSHCD for cooperation in project implementation.

graduation: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir has said PU has completed 135 years of its establishment and time has come to eliminate negative elements from university and put it on the road to excellence.

He was addressing the first graduation ceremony of Institute of Social and Cultural Studies’ (ISCS) on Saturday.