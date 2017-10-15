Girl found dead in SOS Village

LAHORE

A 13-year-old girl was found dead in the bathroom of SOS Children’s Village in Naseerabad on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Aleesha. She was recovered dead in the bathroom. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy to establish the cause of death.

Dies: An officer of a local textile mill died of cardiac seizure in Raiwind on Saturday. He was identified as Nawaz Dogar, 45. It was reported that mill workers had an exchange of words with the admin officer for not paying their salaries. He was besieged by the crowd, as a result of which he fell down and died. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

transferred: Punjab Inspector General of Police issued transfer and posting orders of two police officers on Saturday. According to the notification, Imran Kishwar has been posted as AIG Operations CPO Punjab, Lahore and Shazia Sarwar as AIG Gender Crimes Investigation Branch Punjab, Lahore.

OPC: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti has said that role of Board of Revenue (BOR) and revenue officers at district level is of great importance to ensure swift disposal of revenue related cases of Overseas Pakistanis.

He was addressing a meeting with Senior Member BOR Cap. (R) Javed Akbar regarding the cases of overseas pakistanis in revenue courts. DG OPC Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Director Revenue Ishrat-ulallah Niazi and other officers attended the meeting.

Cap. (R) Javed Akbar said maximum cooperation is being extended with OPC to resolve the revenue related complaints of expatriates.