Traffic police launch accident victim support

LAHORE

Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Rai Ejaz said that City Traffic Police have launched “Accident Victim Support Programme” to bridge the gap between police and the public.

In this programme, road safety officers are deployed in each sector to provide first aid to victims of accidents.

In case of fatal accidents, sector incharge and DSP will attend the funeral and condole with grieved family. CTO Rai Ejaz said participation of public is assured to stop accidents and to provide safe passage to general public. Practical steps have been taken to improve police and public relation.

NH&MP: The accidents research analysis of year 2016 shows that three accidents occurred in dozing at the wheel which caused five deaths and nine injuries out of 42 accidents on national highways in N-5 central.

The analysis says sleep deprivation impairs judgment and results in fatal crashes. The motorway police central zone officers distributed chew gums and road safety briefings among travelers about the awareness of dozing at the wheel. 32 wake-up points were established in prominent places of N-5 central zone to control the accidents due to dozing at wheel. DIG Mirza Faran Baig observed the campaign. The DIG said the symptoms of doziness are slower reaction times, impaired judgment, increased level of risk taking, more frequent blinking/eye closures.