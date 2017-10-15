Rescue 1122 completes 13 years

LAHORE

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has completed 13 years of successful emergency services in all 36 Districts of Punjab on Saturday.

During this period, Rescue-1122 rescued 5.2 million people in different emergencies.

Rescue-1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer has congratulated all rescuers especially the pioneers on completion of 13 years of the services.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer said the Punjab Emergency Service was started as an emergency ambulance service at Lahore in 2004. The establishment of this service was a great challenge, but the service was established successfully after meeting all the challenges.

He said that although an international standard Emergency Service is available for rescue of emergency victims, the alarming increase in the number of road accidents and fire incidents highlights the need to work together for prevention of such emergencies.