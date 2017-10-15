GM reaches deal with workers

TORONTO: General Motors Co said on Friday it reached a tentative labor agreement with striking workers at its CAMI plant in Canada, ending an almost month-old dispute.

Some 2,500 workers at the CAMI plant in Ingersoll, in southern Ontario, walked off the job on Sept. 18 after the U.S. automaker rejected a union call to designate the factory as lead production site for the Chevrolet Equinox model in North America.

“These members have shown incredible courage and strength by standing up for good jobs and a secure future for their families and their community,” Jerry Dias, president of Unifor National, the main union leading the contract talks, said in a statement.

“This strike has shown all of Canada why a renewed North American Free Trade Agreement must address the needs of working people first,” he said.

The agreement is subject to member ratification, and Unifor said details of the deal will not be released until after the vote is held.