Intelligent smartphone launched

KARACHI: Huawei has unveiled Kirin970, the new smartphone SoC (system on chip), which combines an 8core CPU, a new generation 12core GPU, and a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to power AI computing, a statement said on Saturday.

Huawei’s new intelligent device can understand and predict the needs of their users, providing them with relevant information and services based on that understanding, it added.

Huawei’s NPU, embedded in Kirin970 chipset, will focus on artificial intelligence tasks linked to the cloud and on the device for real-time calculations from end-to-end.

By utilising the benefits for both Cloud-AI and On-Device AI, Huawei will deliver truly personalised and readily accessible services on the Huawei Mate 10 device, it said.