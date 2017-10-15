K-Electric honoured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: K-Electric, the country’s only integrated power utility, received ISO-50001 energy management system certification for its Bin Qasim power station (BQPS-II), a statement said on Saturday.
Inspection body Bureau Veritas Pakistan, accredited by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), awarded the certificate to K-Electric (KE) to make the utility first in the country to get such an accolade after due process alignment and auditing, the statement added.
Commissioned in 2012, BQPS-II is KE’s flagship power plant with an installed capacity of 560 megawatts. The plant is equipped with General Electric’s 9E.
