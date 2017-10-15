China’s new yuan loans rise more than expected

SHANGHAI: Chinese banks extended more loans than expected in September, buoyed by demand from home buyers and companies, even as the government tightened the screws to wean the economy off its years-long addiction to cheap debt.

September loan data released on Saturday indicates that China has continued to give significant credit support for its economy ahead of a key Communist Party congress that opens on Oct. 18. The next day, China releases third-quarter economic growth data. For the April-June quarter, Beijing reported stronger than expected growth of 6.9 percent from a year earlier.

Both bank lending and total social financing, a broad measure of credit and liquidity, look set to hit another record high this year.

People´s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan, in a statement posted on its website on Saturday, said the economy this year is stabilizing and growing more strongly, and the momentum may continue in the second half. In September, banks extended 1.27 trillion yuan ($193.05 billion) in net new yuan loans, central bank data showed.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted 1.1 trillion yuan, compared with August´s 1.09 trillion yuan. Household loans, mostly mortgages, rose to 734.9 billion yuan in September from 663.5 billion yuan in August, according to Reuters calculations based on the central bank´s data.

Household loans accounted for 58 percent of total new loans last month, down from 61 percent in August. Short-term loans soared in the third quarter, increasing by 1.53 trillion yuan, almost three times higher than in the year-ago period, according to calculations by Wen Bin, an economist at Minsheng Bank in Beijing.

"A part of these funds are flowing illicitly to the property market and stock market," said Wen.

Corporate loans in September were 463.5 billion yuan, down from 483 billion yuan a month earlier. Broad M2 money supply (M2) in September grew 9.2 percent from a year earlier, beating forecasts for an 8.9 percent expansion, as August had. The growth was in part due to a "seasonal increase in credit and fiscal deposits," said Wen.

China´s central bank has said that the slowing M2 growth could be a "new normal" due to regulators´ stepped-up crackdown on risky shadow lending activities.

Total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, rose to 1.82 trillion yuan in September from 1.48 trillion yuan in August. Capital Economics had expected TSF to pick up to 2 trillion yuan in September.

Chinese authorities are trying to walk a fine line by containing riskier types of financing and slowing an explosive build-up in debt without stunting economic growth. For the first time this year, banks were required to start reporting off-balance sheet wealth management products to the central bank every quarter to give authorities a better sense of potential risks to the financial system. But results of their "de-risking" campaign have been mixed.