Sindh governor sees PITF promoting exports

KARACHI: Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair on Saturday said Pakistan International Trade Fair (PITF-2017) would help reduce country’s dependence on imports by showcasing local industry’s latest technological solutions, boosting production and exports.

“This exhibition is an important element for strengthening trade capabilities and business strategies,” Zubair said addressing the PITF’s soft launching ceremony at governor house.

“The fair will provide our exporters and manufacturers an opportunity to display a wide range of their products on a large scale, which is not possible in exhibitions abroad.”

It would also ensure, he added, close interaction between local players and foreign buyers.

“This platform, jointly created by Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) and Badar Expo Solutions, serves as an excellent medium that encourages bilateral trade and collaborations,” said Zubair.

He continued that country's security environment, especially that of Karachi, and efforts for improving infrastructure, including steady supply of electricity, were proving encouraging for both local and the foreign investors, evident from the significant international participation in the PITF.

“It is also a sign of prosperity that we are now actively working to compete with the rest of the world by showcasing indigenous products produced by the small and medium enterprises as well as the large industrial sector,” said governor Sindh.

He asserted the conference on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would surely enlighten keen audience on the convergence and objectives of this economic game-changer. “I would like to express high regards to organisers for managing such a major event, consistent with international standards, which is worthwhile in a time when the world is progressing by leaps and bounds in the industrial and trade sectors,” said Zubair.

Earlier, in his welcome note, Mohammad Hanif Gohar, chairman FPCCI standing committee on national fairs & exhibitions (FPCCI) said the governor’s keen interest in the event demonstrates the government’s eagerness for promoting economic and trade activities in country.

“Conducting PITF-2017 is a proud achievement for all of us and is a clear manifestation of the hard work and dedication of all the teams involved in it,” said Hanif.

He added that international and local visitors would find the PITF as a rewarding event. “They will get an opportunity to get familiar with industry's leading brands, exchange their experiences, introduce their innovative products and services, and open up new horizons for cooperation between participating companies,” the FPCCI official said.

In his detailed presentation, Haris Ali Mithani, senior vice chairman national fairs & exhibitions, said the PITF was conceived and developed with an objective to change the perception of Pakistan.

Zubair F Tufail, president FPCCI, said the event would show the world the immense potential of Pakistan and provide a forum to access new markets, while interacting with international investors. “It has been our aim to strengthen national economy by organising such mega events,” Tufail said.

S M Muneer, former chief executive of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), said the PITF would prove to be a historic trade event. “Pakistan is an ideal country for investment and joint ventures,” said Muneer.

Zohair Naseer, COO, Badar Expo Solutions and Organizer PITF 2017, Khalid Tawab, leader of the business community, Younus Khan, chairman youth committee FPCCI, and other distinguished guests attended the ceremony.