Copper stable

Sydney: Three-month LME copper was flat at $6,887 a tonne, after hitting an intraday one-month peak of $6,903 overnight.

ShFE copper climbed more than 1 percent at the open.

Stocks of copper in LME warehouses fell by another 1,025 tonnes, exchange data showed on Thursday. They are now down 9 percent from mid-September’s two-month peak.

Nickel led across-the-board gains in Shanghai metals futures on Friday on bets China’s Communist Party congress next week will result in stronger demand for

imports.

The potential by China to accelerate or broaden moves to eliminate environmentally inefficient mines and metals plants to better meet international industrial standards following the meeting is seen as a potential boost for imports.

China, the most important trading partner of more than 130 countries, is the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitter.