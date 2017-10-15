Cotton falls

Karachi: Active trading activity was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rates decreased Rs50/maund.

The spot rates fell to Rs6,100/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,537/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also decreased to Rs6,245/maund and Rs6,692/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said that increase in the arrivals during the end of the week affected the prices downwards.

“More decline in the prices is expected in the coming days, as arrivals will further increase,” he added.

A total of 30 transactions were recorded of around 27,000 bales at a price of Rs5,400 to Rs6,250/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Rohri, Saleh Pat, Khairpur, Nawabshah, Daharki, Ghotki, Haroonabad, Vehari, Chichawatni, Mianwali, Bahawalpur and Mian Channu.