Oil higher

Singapore: Oil prices rose on Friday as both U.S. crude production and inventories declined, pointing towards a tightening market.

Strong Chinese oil import data also supported crude prices, traders said.

With the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) leading a production cut, analysts said that global oil markets were now broadly balanced after years of oversupply.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $51.01 per barrel at 0647 GMT, up 41 cents, or 0.8 percent, from its last settlement. Brent was at $56.58, up 33 cents, or 0.6 percent.

Crude production slipped 81,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 9.48 million bpd.

Strong Chinese oil imports, which averaged 8.5 million bpd between January and September and hit 9 million bpd in September, also supported prices, as China solidified itself as the world’s biggest importer.