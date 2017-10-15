Rupee may trade at current levels

The rupee is likely to maintain the current levels next week due to expected slowdown in the dollar demand, analysts said on Saturday. “The rupee may trade at the prevalent support level of 105.35/40 against the dollar in the interbank market in the coming week,” an analyst said. The currency pair appreciated eight paisas during the outgoing week, tracking sluggish demand from importers and the corporate sector. The rupee commenced the week at 105.43. It; however, finished at 105.35 to the dollar on Friday. In the open market, the rupee remained at 107.30/60 against the dollar.