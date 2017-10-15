GSP urgently needs Rs415.8mln to buy drilling rigs

ISLAMABAD: The government should urgently release an amount of Rs415.8 million, allocated for the acquisition of drilling rigs under the Public Sector Development Programme 2017-18, sources at Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) said on Saturday.

"Last year the GSP had surrendered the budget as it was not able to acquire the rigs due to quarterly releases. The budget has been re-allocated for the current year, but we need it in a lump sum to meet the requirements for tender floating and making payments for the rigs," an official told Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

“The latest drilling rigs would help increase mineral identification and exploration activities in the potential areas of the country and achieve self-reliance in the energy sector.”

The official added the rigs would be in use of the GSP to map existing hydrocarbon resources in different potential areas of the country.

Answering a question, the GSP functionary said, the state-owned Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) owned around nine rigs with the capacity to drill down to 5,500 meters.

"The company-owned rigs, which are almost 35 to 40 years old, have a drilling capacity from 2,500 to 5,500 meters," the official added.

The source further said Pakistan was facing a huge energy demand-supply. “Currently country’s total gas production is four billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) against the demand of eight bcfd of gas, and the oil production stood at around 10,000 barrels per day, while its requirement was seven to eight times higher than the production,” the official added.

He expressed confidence that oil and gas exploration production would increase with arrival of new drilling rigs and geological survey equipment.