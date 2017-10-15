Government taxes influence petroleum products’ prices

KARACHI: Government still holds control over prices of petroleum products despite the market’s regulation as it can indirectly influence them through tax adjustment, the central bank said.

“The government has a considerable control over the fixing of retail prices (of petroleum oil and lubricants) through changes in sales tax rates,” the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a report on state of the economy.

Government deregulated prices of petroleum oil and lubricants (POL) in 2011 when oil refineries and marketing companies were allowed to fix and announce ex-refinery and ex-depot prices of motor spirit, high octane blending component, light diesel oil and jet fuels.

The central bank said the government has recently used the sales tax on POL products ‘more actively’ to keep domestic retail prices stable.

Government refrained from passing on the impact of lower international prices to domestic consumers as it raised sales tax rates on POL products.

Revenue collection from POL products rose to Rs275 billion, bringing their contribution to 40.3 percent in overall domestic sales tax collection during the fiscal 2015/16.

The government, however, absorbed most of the increase in international oil prices during the last fiscal 2016/17.

“While some upward adjustments to the tax rates has been made, for full-year FY17, the sales tax collection from POL declined sharply by 17.7 percent to Rs226.6 billion, from Rs275.3 billion in FY16,” the SBP said.

The ex-refinery or ex-depot prices of POL products for regular consumers consists of ex-refinery import parity price or PSO weighted average cost of purchases, inland freight equalisation margin, distribution margin of oil marketing companies, dealer’s commission, petroleum levy and general sales tax on depot price.

The central bank said the petroleum levy, which was originally designed to finance development and up gradation activities of the sector, had been used actively in the past to “finance the fiscal deficit, and it continues to contribute significantly to the exchequer”

In the last fiscal year of 2017, the petroleum levy yielded revenues of almost Rs167 billion.

The bank said besides sales tax, the government can also indirectly influence POL product prices through adjustment in the petroleum levy.

“The IFEM, which is supposed to maintain equalised prices at the 29 depots located across the country, can also be employed to influence retail prices.”