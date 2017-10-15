PM Abbasi constitutes committee to address stock market issues

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has constituted a committee to revisit tax structure on share trading, a move that would help the market arrest the current fall, officials said on Saturday.

The officials said the committee, headed by Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, will review the proposals forwarded by stock brokers to improve investors' confidence.

The body, formed at a meeting between stock brokers and the prime minister, will forward its recommendations to the ministry of finance for an approval.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's benchmark KSE 100-share index lost almost 25 percent over the last one year.

Stock brokers also proposed the prime minister to restore the capital market fund to support falling shares.

In 2008, the government set up Rs20 billion open-end fund to provide the market with soft lending to cope up with a rout.

The fund, managed by state-run National Investment Trust, was to be invested in government-owned entities. However, the fund was dissolved later.

The government was also proposed to eliminate bonus shares or reduce taxes on them and rationalise capital gains tax.

Analysts hoped that the government might consider revising down capital gains tax.

A broker said the market’s volume has recovered one-third since the budget of the current fiscal year, “so downward revision in tax structure won’t impact revenue.”

“In fact, the revenue might be improved,” the broker said on condition of anonymity.

Government, in the budget 2017/18, set flat capital gains tax on stocks trading wherein 15 percent rate is slapped, regardless of the holding period, for filers and 20 percent for non-filers. The government also increased income tax on cash dividends to 15 percent from 12.5 percent previously, although the corporate tax rate was cut to 30 percent from 31 percent.

Ahsan Mehanti, a senior official at Arif Habib Group said the prime minister didn’t make any commitment related to restoration of old tax structure, “but his plans to keep the rupee stable and not to approach the IMF (International Monetary Fund) would improve trade.”

“Government would not devalue rupee or go to the IMF,” Mehanti quoted the Prime Minister Abbasi as saying.

The World Bank and IMF, in their latest reports, advised the government to take measures to plug slippages in current account framework. Finance ministry, however, argued that the World Bank had grossly overestimated the external financing needs for the current fiscal year.

The World Bank, however, said political instability poses a greater risk to continuity of reforms that have helped the economy in attaining a decade-high growth rate of 5.3 percent.

Analysts said the government needs steps for image building and those could be measures to appease investor community.

Stock dealers hoped that since the committee’s head understands economic issues he could be instrumental in reaching amicable solutions to their grievances. Governor Zubair served as privatisation minister before he was appointed to his current position. Brokers, who attended the meeting, said Abbasi assured them of resolving their complaints.