NPC cricket tournament starts today

ISLAMABAD: The National Press Club Cricket Trophy 2017 was unveiled at the National Press Club (NPC) in the presence of a star gathering.

The gathering included Test Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar, Islamabad Cricket Region head Shakil Shaikh, PFUJ head Afzal Butt and host of other invitees, including the media.

The media tournament springs into action from October 14 with final to be played on October 25.

The event is being held under the auspices of the NPC.

On the occasion, Shoaib Akhtar termed the initiative welcoming, saying that the tournament would help journalists involved in physical activities. “It is a big initiative on part of National Press Club and would help journalists get involved in healthy physical activities.”

Sheikh Ansar also praised the initiative saying that the CDA would extend all possible help to make the event a success. Shakil Shaikh, who is also the head of committee formed to oversee the tournament, said that best efforts were under way to make the event a success.