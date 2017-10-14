Action against Imran is according to law: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday explained that like a high court, it had powers of the contempt of court under the Elections Act 2017, and the same it enjoyed under the Representation of the People Act 1976.

The commission’s spokes-man, Haroon Khan Shinwari, said here that the electoral body had the contempt of court powers, as the high court had under Article 204 of the Constitution. Similarly, the Section 10 of the Elections Act 2017, gave powers of the contempt of the court to the commission.

He explained that as the judges of high court had powers of the contempt of court, similar powers were delegated to members of the Election Commission.

Shinwari was of the view that confusion was being created as lawyers and legal experts were not presenting the true picture of the matter before PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

He pointed out that earlier, his lawyer tendered an apology in the case and also resorted to withdrawal too, but when a show cause notice was issued to Imran, and in reply, there was neither mention of apology nor of regrets. “And this was declared not satisfactory by the Election Commission and his arrest warrant was issued,” he noted.

Shinwari again said that had Imran’s lawyers been telling true picture of the hearing at the Election Commission to him, there would have been no confusion then in this connection.

According to the two-para order, issued Thursday, the decision of issuance of non-bailable arrest warrant was taken by majority of three-two, as the Election Commission members, Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and justice retired Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi had dissenting notes.

The order said that as per majority, the petitioner’s application as filed and ordered on September 25, 2017, has not been replied. The reply should also be filed on October 26, and this petition by the petitioner be separated.