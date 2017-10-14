Trump decertifies Iran’s compliance of 2015 N-treaty

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump struck a blow against the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement on Friday in defiance of other world powers, choosing not to certify that Tehran is complying with the deal and warning he might ultimately terminate it. However, he gave the U.S. Congress 60 days to decide whether to reimpose economic sanctions on Tehran that were lifted under the pact.

The major shift in U. S. policy detailed a more confrontational approach to Iran over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and its support for extremist groups in the Middle East. Trump said in an address at the White House that his goal is to ensure Iran´s never obtains a nuclear weapon.

Both the US government and UN nuclear inspectors say Iran is meeting the technical requirements of its side of the bargain, dramatically curtailing its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) curbed Iran´s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief. It was signed by Iran, Germany, and UN Security Council permanent members Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

When the deal was struck, Congress passed the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act (INARA) that gave Congress a say in managing the accord — including a requirement for the US president to certify Iran´s compliance with the accord every 90 days, and an option to slap sanctions back on Iran with a simple majority vote.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the administration is not urging Congress to impose new sanctions. “Obviously, if they do that, that does then put the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action ( JCPOA) agreement in question,” Tillerson said. Congress could also “do nothing,” and allow the deal to stand as is, he added.

But senior Republicans and Democrats alike are hesitant about re-imposing the sanctions, including restrictions on Iran’s vast oil sector, that had severely hobbled the country´s economy.

Tillerson signalled the president would be supportive of using INARA to address dissatisfaction with elements of the deal. Diplomats have privately expressed worry that tweaking INARA could jeopardize the agreement. It remained to be seen whether there was enough support in Congress for the amendment, which would require a bipartisan majority in the Senate.

One option unveiled Friday by Corker and Senate Republican Tom Cotton is an amendment to INARA that would toughen Iran´s compliance requirements and address what they call deficiencies in the deal. The proposal would do away with the pact´s “sunset” provisions that would gradually allow Iran to advance its uranium enrichment program beginning in 2025. According to a summary, the amendment would “indefinitely” maintain restrictions on enrichment.

Reacting to Trump’s speech Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said it shows the United States is “more than ever isolated in its opposition to the nuclear deal” and in its plots against the Iranian people.”

He dismissed Trump´s threat to “terminate” the landmark deal that Tehran signed with six world powers if Congress does not impose tough new sanctions on Iran.”He has not studied international law. Can a president annul a multilateral international treaty on his own?” Rouhani said. “Apparently he doesn´t know that this agreement is not a bilateral agreement solely between Iran and the United States.”

Despite Trump´s aggressive rhetoric, Rouhani said Iran for the time being remained committed to the nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA). “We respect the JCPoA... so long as it remains in keeping with our national rights and interests,” he said.

Rouhani attacked Trump´s characterisation of the Revolutionary Guards as a corrupt

organisation propping up a “fanatical regime”. “Is the Iranian government a dictatorship... or is it the governments who are supported by the United States and still run their country on a tribal basis and have never seen an election in their country?” Rouhani said in a pointed reference to Iran´s regional rival, Saudi Arabia.

This decision would increase tension with Iran as well as put Washington at odds with other signatories of the accord such as Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union. The leaders of France, Britain and Germany warned the United States against taking decisions that could harm the Iran nuclear deal.

“We encourage the U. S. Administration and Congress to consider the implications to the security of the U. S. and its allies before taking any steps that might undermine the JCPOA, such as re-imposing sanctions on Iran lifted under the agreement,” President Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Theresa May said in a joint statement. The three leaders, who had agreed prior to Trump’s announcement to have a common position, stressed that they backed the landmark agreement.

They also said they shared the United States´ concerns over Iran´s ballistic missile programme and regional activities and were ready to work with Washington to address those concerns. “We look to Iran to engage in constructive dialogue to stop de-stabilising actions and work towards negotiated solutions. The EU´s top diplomat Federica Mogherini said that the Iran nuclear deal was “working and delivering”, insisting US President Donald Trump did not have the power to terminate it.