Panama Papers references: Brawl in court, indictment postponed

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court on Friday postponed the indictment of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar after lawyers scuffled with the police who baton charged them, resulting in injuries to many.

An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb on October 5 had directed that lawyers and litigants could not be barred from entering the courts to attend their cases.

Lawyers wanted to enter the court but the police stopped them outside the premises which triggered a scuffle and baton-charge. As a result, Chaudhry Farid Advocate – secretary information of PML-N Islamabad district – sustained a severe head injury. A female lawyer Kinza Siddique were also beaten up and her clothes torn. Some other women were also thrashed. During the brawl, a lawyer also slapped a police officer.

Enraged and distressed over this treatment, lawyers started expressing their anguish inside the court and the tempo of protest increased as soon as Maryam and Safdar arrived in the courtroom. They also raised slogans; however, some of their seniors tried to stop them, requesting that the court decorum should not be undermined. But the angry lawyers said they would not let the hearing to proceed.

As the accountability court judge, Muhammad Bashir, came to the court, Barrister Jehangir Jadoon, a counsel for Safdar, told him that around 30 lawyers wanted to witness the proceedings but police stopped them despite the fact they showed an IHC order to them. They brutally beat up the lawyers, including women, he added.

Jadoon questioned the court that if it was an open court or a close trial was going on.

A lawyer Malik Siddique Awan also cross-talked with the NAB prosecutor and addressing the judge said the police beat up his wife too who was also a lawyer. Both of them had been appearing before the courts for the last 25 years but no such incident ever happened, not even during the Musharraf regime, he recalled.

“No lawyer was ever stopped to appear before any court of law and this is first such incident,” Awan said and added that the Frontier Constabulary officials were also involved in beating up the lawyers.

There are reports that the NAB prosecutor was pushed in

the courtroom by the angry lawyer.

Other lawyers also protested against the maltreatment and asked the judge to summon SSP Sajid Kiyani to explain the incident. They also pressed the court to order registration of an FIR against the police officials.

The judge observed that he did not order stopping lawyers from entering the courtroom as they were officers of the court.

He ordered the Islamabad Police chief to conduct an inquiry and to submit a report, ascertaining who is responsible for the incident.

As far as indictment is concerned, the accountability court judge deferred the matter till October 19.

After the court proceeding, Maryam, responding to the incident, said the maltreatment meted to the lawyers was regrettable. She said the Ministry of Interior should hold an inquiry and identify the responsible persons. Captain Safdar also lamented over the incident.

Later, the lawyers went to the court of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb who had issued the October 5 order.

Justice Aurangzeb in his order had said, "The members of legal fraternity cannot be barred from entry into courts of law in order to attend their cases."

He added, "Any obstruction which is not permissible under the law, being placed before the litigants or their lawyers in attending their cases before the courts, would amount to transgression of the fundamental right to access of justice."

On Friday, three lawyers – Khalid Mehmood Khan, Kalsoom Akhtar and Miraj Tareen – filed a contempt of court petition before the IHC, saying the respondents – SSP Jamil Hashmi, SSP Sajid Kayani and DSP Idrees Rathore – deliberately and wilfully flouted the October 5 court orders. They added that around 10 lawyers sustained injuries.

The IHC bench after hearing in this case issued notices, at which Jadoon and Awan, representing the petitioners, said the respondents should be summoned in person before the court.

The judge, however, asked the lawyers not to worry as notices would be served at first followed by their reply and then the respondents could be sent to jail. He adjourned further hearing of the matter till October 18.