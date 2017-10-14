Fast first-aid

Continuing its efforts to launch innovative new schemes, the Punjab government has initiated a motorcycle ambulance project, among the first of its kind in the world. The motorcycle ambulances will run under the Punjab Emergency Service or Rescue 1122 which has been to develop and launch the project within about six months. Initially 200 motorcycles, equipped with stretchers, first-aid kits and some sophisticated machinery, and driven by paramedics, will be added onto 1122 services. In several stages this number will be increased to 900 covering 34 districts of Punjab. The idea was developed after Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and staff at the 1122 services headed by Dr Rizwan Naseer were informed about the death of a woman from Kasur at a Lahore hospital. The patient had been denied early treatment because no ambulance could reach the congested area she lived in. The motorcycle ambulances are intended to solve this problem and bring critically ill patients out to a place where a fully equipped ambulance can meet them. In the crowded alleys of Lahore and other cities and towns the scheme, launched with the help of Turkish government, appears to have a great deal of potential. Already the 1122 Rescue Services have helped save thousands of lives. Perhaps the motorcycles can increase the outreach.

To be fully successful it is however important that ordinary citizens also be taught of the need to give way to ambulances and assist paramedical staff when they reach a patient. Too often crowds of people gathering around the site of an accident or the house of a person who has fallen victim to illness or accident hold up ambulances and staff from delivering the first aid that can be crucial to saving lives. The motorcycle ambulances are intended to reach people in need as quickly as possible. Cooperation from the general public would help in this while the addition of female staff may also be of benefit particular after the service is extended to rural areas of the province. The initiative is an important one, and needs to be applauded and supported.