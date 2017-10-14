Political elements spreading lies lost credibility: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif called on Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday, as they discussed political situation and national affairs.

Shahbaz said collective approach was required to move the country forward. The political elements levelling baseless allegations and engaged in spreading lies had lost their credibility and the people would vote for politics of public service, honesty and trust in the next general elections. Separately, Shahbaz said the oil and gas discoveries in Jhandial were a national asset and property of 210 million people of the country.

In his speech, the chief minister, who accompanied Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for inauguration in Attock, remarked that the KP government obtained stay order from the High Court when gas was discovered there but they won’t do the same.

“It is a result of untiring efforts of engineers, executives, technicians and labourers that new reserves have been discovered in Attock,” he said. He said the efforts of overcoming the energy crisis made under the leadership of former PM Nawaz Sharif were bearing fruit, adding that energy programmes witnessed marked progress in the government of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Shahbaz mentioned 3,600MW gas-fired power plants installed by the federal and provincial governments in Punjab and added that the Punjab government had decided to set up another 1263MW unit for which agreement was signed.

“There was a time when India offered us electricity supply but the time is not far when Pakistan will be able to sell its additional electricity to India,” the chief minister vowed.

Also on Friday, the chief minister said the PML-N government always gave priority to national interests and development projects despite various obstacles. Talking to the public representatives, he said the defeated political elements that staged sit-in were again trying to create problems in the country and following the politics of chaos for their personal gains.

“Stability is pivotal for development and prosperity and the projects initiated during the present tenure of the PML-N have no resemblance in the 70-year history of the country,” he noted. The nation would hold these elements accountable in 2018, said Shahbaz.

Those who called on the chief minister included MNAs Rana Muhammad Hayat and Muhammad Moin Wattoo, Special Assistant Malik Saleem Iqbal, MPAs Mehdi Abbas Langha and Mehmood-ul-Hassan Cheema, District Council Gujranwala Chairman Mazhar Qayyum Nahra and former MNA Mudassar Qayyum Nahra.

Shahbaz also presided over a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order through video link and said the PML-N government had firm belief in the finality of prophethood.

The federal government restored the oath statement of Khatam-e-Nubawwat to its original shape and a committee was also constituted by Nawaz to conduct immediate investigation, he noted. The chief minister said maintenance of law and order was collective responsibility and directed the officials to remain in the field to personally supervise the steps taken to achieve the goal. He said, “Pakistan belongs to all of us and we shall take everybody along to maintain peace in the country.”

Meanwhile, Shahbaz took notice of a news aired by a private TV channel about maltreatment of special children and sought a report from the minister and secretary concerned.