Sat October 14, 2017
National

BR
Bureau report
October 14, 2017

CNG station damaged in explosion

CNG station damaged in explosion

PESHAWAR: A Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station suffered partial damage in an explosion at Hayatabad Town on Friday night, sources said.

They said the explosion was reported at the CNG station located on the Frontier Road on Friday night.

The blast damaged a wall of the station but did not cause any casualty.

The police and rescue officials rushed to the spot soon after the incident. The officials said the blast was caused by the gas tank in the CNG.

The station is sited close to the offices of paramilitary Frontier Constabulary in Hayatabad.

