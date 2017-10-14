PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week starts in Lahore today

LAHORE: The much-hyped PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week is all set to kick-start in Lahore today (Saturday) which will showcase the latest bridal trends for the fall season.

The three-day event will feature a number of designers showcasing their bridal collections hoping to give the soon-to-be-brides their dream dress and making their big day a very special one. Prior to the fashion week, a couple of designers held a private preview of their collections to give a heads-up for what’s in store for the actual event.

All set to make many models debut at the PFDC Bridal Week. The idea was to incorporate the reflection of the night sky as the team is all set to bring colour alongside sparkle to the ramp. All leading fashion l brands, famous designers, top models and biggest names of our entertainment industry will grace the three day elegant event. Geo TV is the main media partner of this gala event.

The designers showcasing at this year’s PLBW represent a diversity of Pakistan’s bridal aesthetics, spread across 18 independent labels including both menswear and women’s wear.

There’s no denying that the Pakistan Fashion Design Council (PFDC) stands as the most credible platform. This is the reason why one has high hopes from the PFDC Bridal Week (PLBW) for upping the ante every year. The runway will see a glittering stampede of couture from a lineup that is overwhelmingly exciting and a front row that will be even more dazzling.

Now, all this excitement will surely be enough to keep fashion enthusiasts on the edge all week, but what is even more rousing is that this year we’ll be seeing quite a number of sought after actors and actresses on the runway, providing a necessary jolt to our fashion palettes, making us tumble over off the edge with glee.