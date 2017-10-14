Sindh varsity’s students showcase their projects

SUKKUR: The Sindh University’s Institute of Art and Design (IAD) students portrayed new horizons of thought and novel ideas in amazing colours and forms amid an air of festivity at the portfolios’ display that kicked off here on Friday.

As many as 50 students of 2nd and 3rd year from the institute’s textile design department displayed their projects, ranging from visual reinterpretation of centuries-old motifs to other innovative ideas using several techniques. The exhibition, which displayed the works of students, was inaugurated by SU Vice Chancellor Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

The VC appreciated the projects on display, which employed diverse themes.

He said textile designing departments will also boost country’s textile industry. Talking on the occasion, Burfat told that the university was playing an important role in promoting quality education in the country. He said graduates of the university were contributing toward the socioeconomic development of the country and abroad equally.

On the occasion, certificates were distributed among the students who put their work on display by the vice chancellor.