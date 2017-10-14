Karachi knife-wielder untraceable like ‘Jack the Ripper’

LAHORE: The mysterious Karachi knife-wielding motorcyclist, who has attacked and injured around a dozen women on the streets of the Pakistani port city in recent weeks, is also very much untraceable like the infamous 19th century British serial killer “Jack the Ripper,” who had stabbed at least 11 women to death between 1888 and 1891 by slitting open their throats prior to abdominal mutilations.

Very much like the perplexed and helpless Karachi police, who are still unable to track down the blade-runner, and help bring down the ongoing wave of terror especially gripping the female inhabitants of country’s largest city, the British law enforcement agencies had also failed to solve the brutal murders.

The legends surrounding these London killings then ultimately became a combination of genuine historical research and folklore.

Research shows that “Jack the Ripper” had typically involved female prostitutes who lived and worked in the slums of East London.

Innumerable British media outlets and the Scotland Yard reportedly received various letters from a writer or writers purporting to be the murderer.

“Jack the Ripper” even challenged the London police to the extent that a headless torso of a woman on October 2, 1888 in the basement of the then under-construction Metropolitan Police Headquarters building in the British capital’s Whitehall locality.

This particular murder was dubbed the “Whitehall Mystery.” In 2006, the BBC History Magazine and its readers had selected “Jack the Ripper” as the worst Briton in history.