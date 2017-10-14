Sat October 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

MR
Monitoring Report
October 14, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PPP to stage rally in Islamabad on Nov 30

PPP to stage rally in Islamabad on Nov 30

KARACHI: The PPP will stage a rally in Islamabad on November 30 to mark its 50th anniversary. This was announced by party leaders during a press conference Friday, reported Geo News. 

The PPP, which was formed in 1967, has been around for 50 years, shared PPP leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari. He remarked that the party has sacrificed the most for the sake of democracy.

“PPP has survived four martial laws and remained firm in its vision,” said leader Ch Manzoor. The PPP continues to serve people the same way it did before, he added. Senator Sherry Rehman said: “We don’t want the country to fall apart”. She explained, “we are opposing the current regime as it is focusing only on saving its own skin with no regard to law or Constitution”.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement