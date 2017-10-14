PPP to stage rally in Islamabad on Nov 30

KARACHI: The PPP will stage a rally in Islamabad on November 30 to mark its 50th anniversary. This was announced by party leaders during a press conference Friday, reported Geo News.

The PPP, which was formed in 1967, has been around for 50 years, shared PPP leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari. He remarked that the party has sacrificed the most for the sake of democracy.

“PPP has survived four martial laws and remained firm in its vision,” said leader Ch Manzoor. The PPP continues to serve people the same way it did before, he added. Senator Sherry Rehman said: “We don’t want the country to fall apart”. She explained, “we are opposing the current regime as it is focusing only on saving its own skin with no regard to law or Constitution”.