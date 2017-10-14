Timber mafia destroying forests in Kalash Valley

CHITRAL: A civil society group of Ayun village, headed by community activist Jandoola Khan, has expressed concern that a timber mafia has become active once again to destroy the forests in Ocholgole Valley.

This will have serious environmental repercussions on population living downstream areas, which have faced the brunt of the floods in the last several years. During the last several days, the group has carried out merciless cutting of oak forests and huge amount of wood is being transported from the valley at night.

Timber mafia, Jandoola said, had been very active in the area in the past and huge forest royalties running into hundreds of millions have been paid to the forest contractors with only a tiny amount going to the Kalash community. A few elders from Anizh and Palawandeh, which are two of the 30 villages of the Kalash valley, are active members of these timber groups and at present a case is going on against them in the National Accountability Court in Peshawar.

Jandoola said that attempts to enforce the law were being protested under the name of Kalasha people's exploitation. He warned that the exploitation of a small minority group by the timber mafia was unfair and needs to be firmly tackled.

He said cutting of oak forests for commercial purposes should not be allowed for commercial purposes.

Jandoola added that neither had the state nor the parties in dispute touched the livelihood of anyone.

These cases were in the courts. The timber mafia is trying to subvert the legal process by exploiting the Kalash people.