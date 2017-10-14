Seminar on US policy on Afghanistan, Pakistan and India held

Islamabad: A seminar on ‘US Policy-New Design towards Afghanistan, Pakistan and India: Commencement of the Trump Era an Analysis’ was arranged by the IR Department of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Thursday. Former defence secretary Lt. General (retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, Associate Professor Quaid-i-Azam University and Dr. Muhammad Mujeeb Afzal, Assistant Professor QAU, were the guest speakers of the seminar while DG NUML Brig M Ibrahim, Dean Social Sciences, Registrar NUML, Head of Department Dr. Adnan, faculty members and a large number of students attended.

Former defence secretary said that Pakistan would like to have peaceful Afghanistan and there will be no peace in Pakistan until and unless peace in Afghanistan. He said the Pak-US relations in recent era are not good; the US must have to acknowledge Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism in which 60,000 Pakistanis were killed and the country also bore financial loss of billions of Rupees. General (retd) Lodhi said Pakistan must continue raising strong voice as it started in last few days to tell US and international community that Pakistan must not be blamed. He said that Pakistan government should remove or address the US concerns on CPEC and tell them that it is just a regional connectivity for trade and business activities, it has nothing to do with strategic or security presence of China in Pakistan.

Dr. Jaspal and Dr. Mujeeb also highlighted the Trump Islamic phobia and suggested that Pakistan should join Russia-China bloc, including Turkey and Iran, and India too can be added with the condition of peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute.