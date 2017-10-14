Suspension of loans: Senate body asks Finance Division to write letter to WB for ascertaining facts

ISLAMABAD: After extending threat for writing a direct letter to the World Bank, the Senate Standing Committee on Finance on Thursday asked the Finance Division to get confirmation from Washington based lender in writing about non-suspension of programme/budgetary loans for Pakistan owing to deteriorated macroeconomic situation.

After publication of the story in The News regarding suspension of programme loans from the WB on September 25, 2017, the Senate Standing Committee on Finance under chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla took up this issue and made it part of the official agenda of the panel meeting held here at the Parliament House on Thursday afternoon.

Abdul Akbar Sharifzada, Additional Finance Secretary, who is known for his skills to pacify most difficult situation during the proceedings of parliamentary panels, told the senators that all these reports were incorrect and the Ministry of Finance had duly clarified them.

Saleem Mandviwalla refused to buy the argument presented by the Finance Division, saying that there were contradictory reports from the World Bank and Finance Ministry so it requires confirmation from the WB. “Should we write direct letter to WB for ascertaining facts whether they are willing to provide programme loans or suspended such provision,” Saleem Mandviwalla posed a question to the high-ups of the Finance Division.

Senator Saud Majeed, belonging to treasury benches, opposed the move for writing a direct letter to the World Bank and said that they should trust the statement of Finance Ministry in this regard.

But the chairman of the panel insisted that there were altogether contradictory statements, leaving no other option but to get confirmation in order to determine the facts. He finally directed the Finance Ministry for getting confirmation from the WB in writing that they did not suspend programme loans for Pakistan.

Earlier, at the start of the meeting, Senator Nasreen Jalil, belonging to MQM, demanded of the resignation of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar because of deteriorating macroeconomic indicators. However, Senator Saud Majeed and Ayesha Farooq opposed any resolution on this account arguing that it was the discretion of the government to appoint its ministers. “Mr Dar is an elected member of Senate and he is the one who has turned around the economy in the last four years,” Saud Majeed further said.

Senator Osman Saifullah said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar should be asked to come into the committee meeting in order to explain that economy was under control. The committee evolved a consensus for requesting the Finance Ministry in writing for participating into the next meeting of the panel expected to be held on October 24 of this month.

On the issue of circular debt report adopted by the Upper House of Parliament and objections raised by the Ministry of Water and Power, the Senate panel decided to summon the minister for water and power and minister of state in the next meeting for hearing them out regarding payment of Rs32 billion to IPPs out of total circular debt payment of Rs480 billion on account of idle capacity.

The Ministry of Water & Power high-ups told the panel that the FIA had already launched an inquiry to probe this matter as there was a need to scrutinise each and every voucher on the basis of which hourly idle capacity payment were made to the IPPs in 2013.

GIDC collection from CNG sector: The Ministry of Energy told the panel that an agreement was struck for payment of Rs12 billion due amounts from CNG on account of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) and the ministry forwarded a formal summary to this effect to the cabinet on October 6 and it was expected that the cabinet would grant approval within the ongoing month.