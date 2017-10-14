PTI targets prime minister for his loyalty to Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has emerged as the target number one of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) simply because of his absolute commitment and loyalty to his leader, Nawaz Sharif.

His assertion that Nawaz Sharif is his prime minister copiously provoked scorn and derision from the PTI and those who doggedly worked to oust him and are hell-bent upon permanently ejecting the ex-premier from politics.

Among Abbasi’s several actions, the hectic efforts made by him and his cabinet team to pave the way through Parliament for Nawaz Sharif’s re-election at this difficult time as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president added fuel to flames of hatred and contempt that the PTI and all its ilk have nursed against the ex-prime minister.

Whenever Abbasi has found an opportunity to speak on political matters in Nawaz Sharif’s presence or absence since getting the top office, he has lavishly praised him and repeated what the former premier has been saying: We implemented the July 28 Supreme Court judgment instantly but don’t accept it.

More than once, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has addressed Abbasi in his usual sneering tone that he had abundantly displayed in his speeches to the D-Chowk sit-in in 2014 and subsequently at his public meetings.

However, the down-to-earth prime minister has consistently avoided responding to the abuses, slurs and wild allegations, and is working at a fast pace, which was rare and was witnessed after a long time. He has put the government in the top gear.

The PTI keeps calling Abbasi a puppet and dummy, who, it alleged, is dancing to the tunes of Nawaz Sharif and has nothing to do independently.

However, the prime minister has made it known that if his track record was any guide, he is not the one who takes dictation from anybody. He is indeed a bold, firm man, who can’t be browbeaten or spoon-fed by anyone regardless of his position.

Abbasi has clarified when he says Nawaz Sharif is his prime minister, he doesn’t mean that the latter is the premier of Pakistan. But being the PML-N president he has closely worked with him since April 10, 1986 (when his politician father was killed by a missile flying from the Ojheri camp explosions), he has tremendous respect for him, Abbasi explained.

No amount of lethal, abusive campaign, attack and pressure from the PTI and others like Sheikh Rashid has deterred Abbasi to be faithful to Nawaz Sharif, to pursue his policies in totality, and to recall his achievements on every possible occasion.

However, there is none in the political field except the PTI and Sheikh Rashid, who has harangued the premier. The PPP, MQM-P, Jamaat-e-Islami and all other political forces have no bad blood or ill-will whatsoever against Abbasi and have not spoken against him, his working and performance in a negative manner.

Abbasi exhibited a remarkable flexibility and accommodation when he accepted the nominee, justice (R) Javed Iqbal, named by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah as the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) instead of insisting on his choice. This won him laurels from his most political adversaries. It was a superb spectacle to watch that an appointment that was likely to generate a lot of political confrontation and conflict was resolved highly smoothly and amicably.

Not even a wild allegation has been hurled by anyone on Abbasi’s several (non-political) decisions he has been the prime minister over the past two and a half months. After finding nothing to scandalise against him, Sheikh Rashid has been harping on his assumed perception about the LNG deal that Abbasi had worked out with Qatar as the petroleum minister. The PTI is not much excited and pushed to make an issue out of it, perhaps knowing that it contains nothing dubious.

Sheikh Rashid tried to enact a big drama by claiming that he has brought home the LNG contract after visiting three Gulf countries. However, the bogy stood blasted quickly as he has nothing to reveal. He is yet to prove that he has a bombshell in his possession. He painted a scenario for his own personal enjoyment and pleasure of his sponsors but nothing was produced against the premier.

However, the lone ranger has avoided going to a superior court to agitate the LNG deal so that it is legally scrutinised. As far as Abbasi is concerned, he has always been forthcoming about this agreement and has been claiming that he was solely responsible for it and is prepared to answer all questions about it.

He was the unique federal minister, who had voluntarily written to the NAB chairman to look into this accord. After its due inquiry, the NAB had issued the clean chit and found the deal totally transparent.