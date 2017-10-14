Sat October 14, 2017
National

October 14, 2017

LAHORE: To get rid of its ghost employees, Pakistan Railways has decided to launch a computerised face recognition system on experiment basis. According to a press release, Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday stated that railways would become the first public sector department having the computerised face recognition system for its employees. He said the new system was successfully installed at Directorate of Information Technology at Railways Headquarters. The system would be installed at railways workshops in the next phase. He said new system would help railways get rid of its ghost employees. 

 

