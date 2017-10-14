LHC to hold in-camera proceedings of JuD case

LAHORE: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi of Lahore High Court accepted the federal government request to hold in-camera proceeding on an application of Jamatud Dawa’s (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and his aides Prof Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid, Qazi Kashif Hussain and Abdullah Ubaid challenging fresh order of extending their detention for another 30 days.

During the hearing of this application Friday, an additional secretary of interior minister appeared and requested to hold in-camera proceedings. He said the proofs against the petitioners were of sensitive nature and these could not be submitted in an open court.

Petitioners’ counsel AK Dogar opposed this request. He said the government had no evidence and was trying to delay the case.

The judge observed that the government should not prolong the matter, adding that we all were answerable to Almighty Allah and if any concrete evidence was not provided, the court would issue appropriate order.

Applicants' counsel submitted that the Punjab government on July 28 had ordered for petitioners' detention under section 1 of section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order, 1960 for a period of next 60 days.

He had said that there was no evidence whatsoever that the petitioners were planning to spread chaos in country or that they had planned violent demonstrations.