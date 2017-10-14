Sat October 14, 2017
National

October 14, 2017

Punjab minister takes notice of murder

Punjab minister takes notice of murder

Lahore: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu visited yesterday Arslan Masih’s residence at Jandiala Sher, Sheikhupura.  Arslan, 14 year, died of torture of police in prison. The minister assured that indiscriminate action would be taken and the responsible would be held accountable according to law. Khalil Tahir called DPO Sarfraz Virk to hold inquiry against criminals and arrest them. He told to minister that Sub Inspector Imran Atif, Constable Arshad and Hawaldar Imtiaz have been arrested and remaining offenders would soon be behind the bars.

 

