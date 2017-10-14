Sat October 14, 2017
National

October 14, 2017

PTCL tower damaged in Mastung blast

QUETTA: A tower of PTCL was damaged in a blast in Dasht area of Mastung, causing suspension of communication system in the area. According to Levies sources, unknown men had planted a remote control bomb near the PTCL tower which exploded at Spilinji area. The tower was destroyed in the blast. Law-enforcement agencies reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Further investigation was under way.

