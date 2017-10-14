Nusrat Fateh’s birth anniversary observed

LAHORE: The 69th birthday of the world renowned Pakistani Qawal, singer and music legend Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was celebrated all over the world, including Pakistan, on Friday. In Australia, a renowned musician, singer and composer Mehmood Khan, who has the honour of working closely with the legendary artiste in the 70’s, celebrated his birthday and cut a cake. Paying tributes to the late Ustad who earned great fame for the country and contributed towards creating a peaceful image of Pakistan through his unmatched singing talents, Mehmood Khan said that Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan had no match and such great personalities were born once in many centuries. He added that the void left by Ustad Fateh Ali khan could never be filled. “He was a great human being as he was a singer” Mehmood commented.

Meanwhile, the birthday celebrations were also held all over Pakistan. A cake-cutting ceremony was held at Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Memorial Music Academy in Faisalabad, the late singer's birthplace. Special programmes were run on the television networks and many special birthday functions were organized by various organisations and fans of the Late Ustad.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was born on October 13, 1948, in Faisalabad.