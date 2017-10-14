Traffic congestion

Sukkur is the third largest city of Sindh. It is surrounded by several villages whose inhabitants visit Sukkur for business purposes and for leisure shopping. As a result, vehicular traffic on the city’s street is always dense. The narrow and broken roads are a hindrance to smooth rides.

Commuters spend hours on road. This leads to stress and frustration since people cannot reach their destinations on time. Verbal brawls among commuters have now become the order of the day. The concerned authorities are not taking appropriate measures to tackle the situation. Roads must be widened and alternative routes, including overhead bridges, should be made available for commuters so that the people can get relief from the worst traffic congestion.

Irfan Ali (City, Sukkur)