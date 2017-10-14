Persistent problems

This letter is to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to an important issue of poor sewage system in North Nazimabad, Karachi. People in our locality are suffering a lot due to the faulty pipelines in the sewage system.

People are not able to move around because of standing water. The stinking smell coming out of this dirty water has further aggravated the situation. The unhygienic conditions of the area are a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and other insects responsible for spreading serious diseases. These issues need immediate attention of the concerned authorities.

Aqsa Rafiq (Karachi)