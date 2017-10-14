Sat October 14, 2017
October 14, 2017

The safety of women

Knifeman – the so-called mentally disturbed man – is out in the streets of Karachi, attacking women randomly. The number of attacks is higher in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The law-enforcement agencies have failed to catch the man.

Mothers of young women who have to go out on a daily basis for university or work are worried. It is disappointing that the authorities are helpless in front of the criminal. Or maybe, the authorities aren’t concerned about the safety of women.

Atyaba Javed (Karachi)

