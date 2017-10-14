Due date

Power companies around the world give their customers at least a time period of 15 days to pay their bills. But Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has now made a habit of sending utility bills only a week before the due date. The company has been carrying out this practice since 2014. Several times consumers have received the bill only two to three days before the due dates. Those charged with governance of the company must realise that for a majority of people, it is next to impossible to pay a bill just a day after receiving it.

The concerned authorities must look into the matter which is creating a lot of trouble for the people, especially salaried individuals who receive their salaries on a fixed day. Just like what is being practiced in the rest of the country, Iesco too should give a period of two weeks to consumers to pay their bills.

Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan (Rawalpindi)