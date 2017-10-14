Sat October 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

October 14, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Much-needed bill

Much-needed bill

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has revealed that a bill for welfare and protection of journalists will be presented before the cabinet for approval next week. The efforts of minister in this regard should be lauded as this bill is the need of the hour.

The minister informed the Senate Standing committee on Information that the Journalists Protection Bill envisages the establishment of a welfare fund in which the government and the media owners will equally contribute. The proposed bill has been prepared in consultation with the relevant shareholders, UN guidelines regarding protection and rights of journalist will also be a part of it. This is a good move on the part of the Ministry of Information.

Tasneem Yaseen (Lahore)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement