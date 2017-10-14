Much-needed bill

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has revealed that a bill for welfare and protection of journalists will be presented before the cabinet for approval next week. The efforts of minister in this regard should be lauded as this bill is the need of the hour.

The minister informed the Senate Standing committee on Information that the Journalists Protection Bill envisages the establishment of a welfare fund in which the government and the media owners will equally contribute. The proposed bill has been prepared in consultation with the relevant shareholders, UN guidelines regarding protection and rights of journalist will also be a part of it. This is a good move on the part of the Ministry of Information.

Tasneem Yaseen (Lahore)