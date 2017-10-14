Keep the city clean

The growing problem of unattended garbage has now surfaced in Lahore. Streets are now being used as a dumping ground. Although streets and roads are washed on a daily basis, garbage containers are not being cleaned. The foul smell that comes out of these containers pollutes the environment. The garbage disposal has become a menace and the waste management authorities have miserably failed to keep the city clean. The Punjab government engaged a foreign company to keep the city neat and clean. In the beginning, the company did a great job and the city was gradually reaching the status of being sparkly clean. But with the passage of time, the company’s efficiency started dropping partly due to overload of work and mounds of garbage spread all over the city. Now, if containers are off loaded, they are not cleaned properly.

The careless attitude of the citizens and their irresponsible littering is also a major cause of lack of cleanliness in the city. The authorities should impose a fine on people who carelessly throw garbage on streets. The city cannot be cleaned unless residents stop littering. The garbage containers are placed at specific places. Residents should throw their garbage inside these containers. It is also hoped that the waste management authority will pay attention to the problem and work on the improvement of the city’s cleanliness.

Javaid Bashir (Lahore)