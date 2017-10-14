QAU VC challenges ASA to prove corruption charges against him

Islamabad

Upset that he's accused of corruption by those from among teachers who supported his initiatives until recently and claiming innocence, Quaid-i-Azam University Vice-Chancellor Dr Javed Ashraf has challenged the Academic Staff Association to prove the charges of misuse of funds against him.

Insisting he's a reputation of integrity, the VC said he would step down by himself if evidence of him siphoning off the varsity's funds were produced.

"This is unfortunate that they (ASA leadership) have resorted to making scandalous statements. Chief among them is the allegation that I have engaged in financial embezzlement. Surely, they must have some proof. Where is it? Why has the ASA not presented the evidence to the press, National Accountability Bureau, education minister and chancellor? Surely, not because they have sympathy in their hearts for me!

"I will make an offer. Since slanderous accusations have been made against me, I will resign should credible proof about financial embezzlement be presented by the ASA," he told 'The News' on Friday.

Distressed at the 'smear campaign' against him, the VC wondered if the ASA leaders would quit the university job should they not be able to prove corruption charges against him.

He insisted that the ASA leadership had been slinging mud at him to serve 'petty political' ends.

"The ASA leaders have supported me for a long time. So much so that they were accused by some of being part of my team. However, having recently lost elections in the syndicate and the Academic Council, they have clearly indicated that they must adopt a posture against me to win the next association elections slated to take place in less than two months," he said.

Dr Javed Ashraf said it was very unfortunate that the ASA leaders had resorted to making scandalous statements.