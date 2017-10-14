Call for inculcating sense of ownership for country in youths

Islamabad

There is a need to inculcate a sense of ownership for the country among the people, especially youths.

This was stated by President Mamnoon Hussain while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony of the National Security War Course-19 here at the National Defence University (NDU).

The five-week programme was attended by 69 people, including four Senators, 10 MNAs, 11 MPAs, two members each from the legislative assemblies of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, four army officers and 30 civil society members.

The president said the region’s situation had cast deep impact on the country’s political, social and economic matters and called for devising effective strategies on national security to address internal and external threats.

He said in the current scenario, the concepts of national security had changed and serious efforts were required to counter the anti-state narrative.

The president said Pakistan had suffered great losses due to militancy, while the government and armed forces rendered immense sacrifices to counter militants.

He said swift steps were required for the effective implementation of National Action Plan on security.

Terming Pakistanis a great nation, the president expressed confidence that it would play a significant role in bringing peace at global front.

He said instability in the recent past caused many problems to national security and there was a need to improve dialogue among different segments of society to find a common solution to problems.

The president said the NDU was focusing on preparing the opinion leaders and intelligentsia to work out policies on national security and proposed that appropriate legislation in this regard could also be done.

He said media should also play a role in promoting peace narrative against extremism.

The president called for improvement in the country’s health, education and human resource sectors and said capacity building of law enforcement personnel was essential to eradicate militancy.

He later gave away certificates among the participants.

Earlier, acting NDU president Major General Samrez Salik in his welcome address briefed the audience about the features of the Workshop and said the event provided participants representing different segments of society with a platform to discuss security and economic challenges facing the country.