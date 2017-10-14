Hazrat Zain-ul-Abedin moot today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: In connection with 1400 celebrations of Hazrat Imam Zain-ul-Abedin, Markzi Imam Hussain Council will arrange Hazrat Imam Zain-ul-Abedin Conference, today (14 October), at
Pearl Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi,at 2:30 p.m, says a press release. Parliamentarians, Ulema and Mushaikh and religious scholars will address the conference.
Rawalpindi: In connection with 1400 celebrations of Hazrat Imam Zain-ul-Abedin, Markzi Imam Hussain Council will arrange Hazrat Imam Zain-ul-Abedin Conference, today (14 October), at
Pearl Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi,at 2:30 p.m, says a press release. Parliamentarians, Ulema and Mushaikh and religious scholars will address the conference.
Comments