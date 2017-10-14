Sat October 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

October 14, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Hazrat Zain-ul-Abedin moot today

Hazrat Zain-ul-Abedin moot today

Rawalpindi: In connection with 1400 celebrations of Hazrat Imam Zain-ul-Abedin, Markzi Imam Hussain Council will arrange Hazrat Imam Zain-ul-Abedin Conference, today (14 October), at
Pearl Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi,at 2:30 p.m, says a press release.  Parliamentarians, Ulema and Mushaikh and religious scholars will address the conference.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement