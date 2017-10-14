Student Council formed at RMS One World Campus

Islamabad

Roots Millennium Schools (RMS) One World Campus, E-11/4, formalised Student Council 2017-2018 for International Baccalaureate IB (MYP), IGCSE and Primary tiers students to be active and responsible members of the Student Executive Council, says a press release.

Sherali S. Jononov, ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan graced the occasion as a Chief Guest and inducted the School’s Head-boy Arish Naeem and Head-girl Rabiya Nadeem Akbar into the Student Executive Council, after administering their oaths followed by other Student Council Members. The Principal Roots Millennium Schools Mrs. Amber Naveed emphasized on leadership and determination of the youth to make a revolutionary change in Pakistan.

Roots Millennium Schools’ One World Campus aims to be a global institution committed to meeting the needs and ambitions of a diverse range of students by providing challenging academic programs and proving scholarships to the masses for better schooling.

Sherali S. Jononov the Ambassador of Republic of Tajikistan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan expressed immense appreciation for the dedication of the students while also commending the dynamic leadership of Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, chief executive of Roots Millennium Schools, Pakistan. He emphasized the need for active engagement of youth in professional organisations and encouraged more students to participate at national level thus encouraging student leadership. He ensured his cooperation at all levels for our youth.