RIS high achievers ceremony and student’s recognition day held

Islamabad

Pakistan’s largest school network, Roots International Schools held its High Achievers Ceremony and Student’s Recognition Day , says a press release.

RIS honored 150 of its students for their outstanding achievements in Cambridge International Examinations. In an elaborate ceremony, RIS gathered the award winners from Lahore DHA-EME Campus, Wellington Campus here, Richmond Campus, Rawalpindi and RIS, Sialkot Campus, their proud parents, and eminent figures from academia to honor the High Achievers and Distinction Holders. RIS has time and again proven its quality education standards through the achievements of their students on both, national and international platforms.

Sara Pierson, Global Director Examinations, Ms. Heather Forbes, Regional Director Examinations and Mr. Hassan Khattak, Director Examinations, from Cambridge International Examinations – the organisation that provides Cambridge O Level and Cambridge International A Level exams in Pakistan –graced the ceremony as its Chief Guests and delivered the Keynote Address.

While congratulating the award winners, Ms. Sara Pierson stated: “I am deeply honored to be a part of this auspicious ceremony. I congratulate all the students who have excelled in their Cambridge exams, and applaud the efforts of their parents and teachers who have supported them through their journey.”

The Chief Executive, Walid Mushtaq, felicitated the students on their outstanding achievements and congratulated them on making the school system, as well as the nation proud of their achievements. The CEO RIS congratulated the students, their parents and teachers on their success and reiterated his faith in the youth of Pakistan and the talent it possesses to achieve greatness and fulfil their dreams.

The Chief Guests felicitated the students and encouraged them to be life-long learners, as only then can one become a high achiever in life. They encouraged them to pursue their dreams and to always have faith in themselves and Pakistan.

CEO Roots International Schools, Walid Mushtaq congratulated the students saying that before the students stretch a lifetime of adventure and opportunity. They must look back with fondness and happy memories but always look forward with strength and determination. “Roots International schools places high value on the education of our youth, and that expectation serves as a catalyst for student success in a rigorous learning environment”, said Walid Mushtaq.

The students had also prepared a performance showcasing the importance of education and highlighted the frightening increase of child labour in Pakistan. The audience watched in admiration as the dancers illuminated the stage with their vibrant attire and energetic dance moves, tapping and twirling across the stage.

A-Levels, IBDP and IGCSE–III received graduation certificates while medals and shields were received by distinction holder from Walid Mushtaq and guest of honors. Distinction holders gave their perspectives and shared wonderful experience and learning opportunities at RIS.

Roots International Schools serve as a catalyst for economic prosperity and social development of the youth. Its state-of-the-art teaching standards as well as high quality of the student body have earned RIS top ranking in the country. Thus, the efforts of RIS are to strengthen the foundations of tomorrow, by bridging the gap between the leaders of today with those who will lead the world tomorrow!