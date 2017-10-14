JI demands opening of QAU

Islamabad: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has demanded immediate reopening of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) where the academic activity is suspended for the last few days.

Addressing a news conference here, the JI central naib ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam has also called upon the Islamabad administration and management of the university to expel all the irrelevant elements from hostels.

Islami Jamiat-e-Taluba (IJT) Punjab Nazim Saad Haroon and Muhammad Sohaib, Islamabad Nazim, were also present on the occasion. Mian Aslam said the University is closed for the last 10 days and some elements have made the whole system as hostage.