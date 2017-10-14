Sat October 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

MA
Muhammad Anis
October 14, 2017

Share

Advertisement

JI demands opening of QAU

JI demands opening of QAU

Islamabad: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has demanded immediate reopening of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) where the academic activity is suspended for the last few days.

Addressing a news conference here, the JI central naib ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam has also called upon the Islamabad administration and management of the university to expel all the irrelevant elements from hostels. 

Islami Jamiat-e-Taluba (IJT) Punjab Nazim Saad Haroon and Muhammad Sohaib, Islamabad Nazim, were also present on the occasion. Mian Aslam said the University is closed for the last 10 days and some elements have made the whole system as hostage. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement